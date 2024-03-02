 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Shinnecock Hills to host first U.S. Women’s Open, part of back-to-back opens
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods selected for Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Grant Holloway extends 9-year win streak with world indoor hurdles title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizant_230302.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_cbb_illinoiswisconsinhl_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois tops Wisconsin
horses1.jpg
Emmanuel wins second straight Canadian Turf Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Shinnecock Hills to host first U.S. Women’s Open, part of back-to-back opens
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods selected for Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Grant Holloway extends 9-year win streak with world indoor hurdles title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizant_230302.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_cbb_illinoiswisconsinhl_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois tops Wisconsin
horses1.jpg
Emmanuel wins second straight Canadian Turf Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water

March 2, 2024 04:33 PM
Rory McIlroy had a rough go of it on the 16th hole after trying to hit out of the water at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
nbc_golf_cognizant_230302.jpg
8:00
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcilroy_240302v2.jpg
0:28
McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
6:02
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_mcilroycognizantrd2_240301.jpg
6:39
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
nbc_golf_dunlapholeinone_240301.jpg
1:05
Dunlap aces No. 7 in Round 2 of Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240301.jpg
6:42
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
nbc_golf_pga_cognizantclassicrd1hl_240229__279000.jpg
8:17
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_schenkinwater_240229.jpg
1:31
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
3:24
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_roryintv_240229.jpg
6:42
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
3:29
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
