Watch Now
McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water
Rory McIlroy had a rough go of it on the 16th hole after trying to hit out of the water at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Up Next
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from third-round action at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water
McIlroy struggles after a tough lie from the water
Rory McIlroy had a rough go of it on the 16th hole after trying to hit out of the water at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Golf Central breaks down the best and worst moments from the Bear Trap stretch at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, taking place at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from second-round action at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.
Dunlap aces No. 7 in Round 2 of Cognizant Classic
Dunlap aces No. 7 in Round 2 of Cognizant Classic
Nick Dunlap lands his tee shot at the front of the green and bounces it in for a hole in one at the seventh hole, moving him to 8-under at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
LIV's 'strategy' with Kim remains unclear
The Golf Central Crew analyzes Anthony Kim's return at a LIV Golf event on Friday, questioning what the tour's plan with him is moving forward.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Adam Schenk falls to the announcer's jinx, breaking his streak of 20 consecutive rounds at The Bear Trap without hitting the ball into the water.
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
Knapp taking advantage of 'spotlight' on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew analyzes Jake Knapp's first round performance at the 2024 Cognizant Classic and explains what he can learn playing alongside talents such as Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
McIlroy off to 'solid start' at Cognizant Classic
Rory McIlroy reflects on his Round 1 performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the Golf Central crew discusses his outlook for the rest of the tournament.