Betting the NFL: Steelers and Falcons with new QBs and new hope
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Bristol
Who’s winning The Players? We pare 144 players down to one

NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Simms doesn’t envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Betting the NFL: Steelers and Falcons with new QBs and new hope
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Bristol
Who’s winning The Players? We pare 144 players down to one

NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Simms doesn’t envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kaufman excited to host 'Happy Hour' from No. 17

March 13, 2024 12:52 PM
Smylie Kaufman discusses his anticipation for hosting Friday's 'Happy Hour' alongside Kevin Kisner from the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
5:21
Kaufman excited to host ‘Happy Hour’ from No. 17
7:24
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
4:49
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
6:49
Bhatia: ‘Awkward’ TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
15:14
Rory ‘under no illusions’ heading into The Players
4:45
Aberg embracing high expectations in first Players
9:17
Memorable moments from The Players Championship
8:06
Slumps are a ‘frightening prospect’ for golfers
12:27
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
6:34
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust
9:37
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
10:23
Schauffele on Monahan: ‘Words are words’
