Glover's blueprint for FedEx St. Jude Champ. win
Take a look at the numbers that went into Lucas Glover's victory at the FedEx St, Jude Championship.
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Shane Lowry ahead of his push for the FedExCup this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
Todd Lewis catches up with Tommy Fleetwood following his Paris Olympics experience and previews his battle for the FedExCup.
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Today crew to break down the upcoming FedExCup and speaks with Seamus Power, Jordan Speith, and Harris English, whose sights are set on the BMW Championship.
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
The Golf Today crew analyzes Viktor Hovland's press conference ahead of the 2024 FedExCup, where he discussed how he feels as the reigning champion and the style of play he'll use.
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker reflects on receiving the 2024 Payne Stewart Award, explaining why he's "humbled" to earn the distinguished honor.
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
Take a look at some of the insights from Aaron Rai's win and Max Greyserman's runner-up finish at the Wyndham Championship, provided by Penske.
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Matt Kuchar discusses his decision to 'be that guy' and wait until Monday morning to finish up his final round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship, citing the visibility and performance from others.
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in ‘bizarre’ fashion
Despite the Wyndham Championship coming to a close with Aaron Rai crowned the victor, Matt Kuchar chose not to finish his final hole at the Sedgefield Country Club, forcing him to return Monday.
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
Aaron Rai speaks with the media after clinching the first victory of his PGA Tour career at the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
HLs: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3 and 4
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rounds 3 and 4 were both played on Sunday due to a weather delay.
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
Seeking his first career win on the PGA Tour, Max Greyserman couldn't come up with a victory at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after giving up a four-shot lead late in Round 4.