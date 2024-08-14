 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Chase Sexton.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross Betting Odds: Chase Sexton remains the favorite after four wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner DH Bryce Harper
Marlins vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
What NFL preseason games are on this week?

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Chase Sexton.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross Betting Odds: Chase Sexton remains the favorite after four wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner DH Bryce Harper
Marlins vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
What NFL preseason games are on this week?

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Glover's blueprint for FedEx St. Jude Champ. win

August 14, 2024 12:25 PM
Take a look at the numbers that went into Lucas Glover's victory at the FedEx St, Jude Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cdw_240814.jpg
2:22
Glover’s blueprint for FedEx St. Jude Champ. win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lowry_240813.jpg
3:58
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fleetwood_240813.jpg
2:53
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewis_240813.jpg
4:28
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
7:28
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
2:37
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_wyndham_240812.jpg
1:35
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
Now Playing
golf_gc_kucharint_240811__670167.jpg
5:07
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
7:07
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in ‘bizarre’ fashion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_raiiint_240811.jpg
2:54
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinalrd_240811.jpg
8:16
HLs: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3 and 4
Now Playing
nbc_gc_greysermanintV2_240811.jpg
5:44
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
Now Playing