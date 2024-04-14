Watch Now
Tiger analyzes struggles at Masters Round 3
Tiger Woods discusses his struggles in Round 3 of the Masters Tournament, where he missed a lot of "makeable puts" throughout the day.
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
The Live From crew preview the final day of the Masters, where Scottie Scheffler looks to hold on for the win at Augusta National.
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters
Collin Morikawa will look to build on a solid Round 3 and win the 2024 Masters, where he'll have to get through world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to earn the victory.
Tiger analyzes struggles at Masters Round 3
Tiger Woods discusses his struggles in Round 3 of the Masters Tournament, where he missed a lot of "makeable puts" throughout the day.
Aberg embracing the pressure of the Masters
Ludvig Aberg is not afraid of the spotlight that comes with being near the top of the leaderboard entering Sunday at Augusta, and he's taking that mindset into his first final round at the Masters.
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
Xander Schauffele is a few shots behind the leaders at the 2024 Masters, but don’t count him out in the final round at Augusta.
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
Max Homa reflects on the difficult conditions on Saturday at Augusta and discusses what he wants to focus on for Sunday.
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters
Collin Morikawa talks about his decision to change putters for Round 3 of the Masters and his excitement about getting back to playing some of his best golf on the biggest stage.
How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta
Scottie Scheffler explains why he's proud of his "fight" during Round 3 at the Masters and how he's mentally preparing for what promises to be a nerve-wracking Sunday.
DeChambeau reflects on wild day at the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau breaks down the slick greens and other challenges Augusta threw at him in Round 3 of the Masters as well as his mindset for the final round.
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
Tiger Woods reflects on his first two rounds of play at the Masters, where he discusses the physical toll from conditions at Augusta National, his reaction to making the cut and what's next this weekend.
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters
Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and several others detail the difficult conditions at Augusta National on Day 2 of the Masters, where wind gusts and other factors created plenty of challenges.