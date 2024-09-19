Watch Now
Finau a 'glue guy' for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Take a look at why Tony Finau has all the tools to succeed for the United States in the upcoming Presidents Cup.
Up Next
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
An set to be 'formidable' foe in Presidents Cup
An Byeong-hun is coming off his best season in the PGA Tour and is poised to be a strong asset on the Presidents Cup international team.
Cantlay focused heading into Presidents Cup
Cantlay focused heading into Presidents Cup
Patrick Cantlay's "well-rounded game" will be on display for the United States during the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Finau a ‘glue guy’ for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Finau a 'glue guy' for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Take a look at why Tony Finau has all the tools to succeed for the United States in the upcoming Presidents Cup.
Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot
Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot
Russell Henley is ready to show Team USA what he's capable of after captain Jim Furyk selected him to make his Presidents Cup debut in Montreal.
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
Brian Harmon has shown up in big moments during his career and he will look to bring his relentless effort to Team USA at the Presidents Cup.
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has one goal for the Presidents Cup, and that's to lift the trophy with the International team. He thinks his "guts" and "determination" will help them get there.
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Sahith Theegala will try to get "lost in the moment" representing the United States at the Presidents Cup, and he's bringing a ton of momentum from a strong showing at East Lake into the event.
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
Min Woo Lee is one of the most exciting players in golf, and now he'll get to prove it on the Presidents Cup stage.
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
Taylor Pendrith looks ahead to the Presidents Cup and the International Team's outlook, including why he's eager for the atmosphere and the challenges of being viewed as an underdog.
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
Reflect on the solid play of Mackenzie Hughes this past summer and what it means to him to compete in the 2024 Presidents Cup on his home soil.
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
Day's veteran presence could help Internationals
When it comes to the Presidents Cup, experience is invaluable and Jason Day has that in spades for the International Team.