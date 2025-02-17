 Skip navigation
Top News

Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy
Mark Kotsay
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
nbc_bte_sinnerfrenchopen_251602.jpg
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top shots from 2025 Genesis Invitational

February 17, 2025 12:25 PM
Watch the best shots from the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, featuring highlights from Scottie Scheffler and winner Ludvig Åberg.
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
2:54
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250217.jpg
1:25
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Invitational
nbc_bte_ludwigpriceformasters_251602.jpg
1:55
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win
nbc_golf_gcpod_wagneronmcilroy_250216.jpg
5:21
Wagner: Rory can benefit from new perspectives
tiger_new_mpx.jpg
4:38
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
2:07
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
3:38
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
mav.jpg
2:11
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
nbc_golf_genesisrd4_250216.jpg
12:54
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
nbc_golf_keeganholeinone_250216.jpg
0:42
Bradley spins it back for third career Tour ace
movers.jpg
1:03
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
4:00
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
