 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 - Practice
Xfinity Martinsville starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
jimmywalker.jpg
Jimmy Walker snaps putter while Rory McIlroy commentates on ‘Happy Hour’
Caitlin Clark
What Final Four games are on today? Women’s March Madness TV Schedule for UConn vs Iowa, NC State vs South Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_texopenrd2highlights_240405.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 - Practice
Xfinity Martinsville starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
jimmywalker.jpg
Jimmy Walker snaps putter while Rory McIlroy commentates on ‘Happy Hour’
Caitlin Clark
What Final Four games are on today? Women’s March Madness TV Schedule for UConn vs Iowa, NC State vs South Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_texopenrd2highlights_240405.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2

April 5, 2024 07:28 PM
Check out the best shots from Round 2 of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
11:25
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestshotsofround2_240405.jpg
2:35
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texopenrd2highlights_240405.jpg
6:28
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
3:55
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalksrydercup_240405.jpg
1:59
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
1:20
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
2:09
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshayflashbackandfiance_240405.jpg
1:46
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshayputtingandmentor_240405.jpg
3:03
Improved putting has changed Bhatia’s game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshaywithsmylie_240405.jpg
1:34
Bhatia breaks down playing in windy conditions
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240405.jpg
1:07
Bhatia ‘hung in there’ in Round 2 in Texas
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
1:04
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
Now Playing