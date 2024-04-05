Watch Now
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Check out the best shots from Round 2 of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Best of Smylie's 'Happy Hour' at Valero Texas Open
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman's 'Happy Hour' at the Valero Texas Open, which included appearances from Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Relive the best shots and more from second-round action at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, taking place at TPC San Antonio.
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his record-setting victory at the 2011 U.S. Open, explaining why it was some of the best golf he's ever played.
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman and reacts to Jimmy Walker snapping his club along with Alex Welch's deep shot at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to analyze the changes to his swing, discussing how he got a second opinion from swing coach Butch Harmon.
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to look back at his Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals appearance in 2014 and describe his Masters outlook at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Improved putting has changed Bhatia’s game
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his improved putting and why he looks up to Jordan Spieth as a mentor on the PGA Tour.
Bhatia breaks down playing in windy conditions
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to recap his Round 2 highlights at the Valero Texas Open, explaining how he is playing through the wind at TPC San Antonio.
Bhatia ‘hung in there’ in Round 2 in Texas
Akshay Bhatia talks about the rewarding experience of battling to maintain a lead a day after putting together a great round at the Valero Texas Open.