Harman: 'I'm a tough guy to beat' if I prepare

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NBA Roundtable: Early 2024-25 power rankings
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
PGA Tour fall schedule unveiled: New Utah event; Fortinet out as sponsor
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Scheffler, McIlroy get ready for the Open
Bhatia: Everything about Royal Troon is ‘unique’
Copa America final was a ‘dangerous situation’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NBA Roundtable: Early 2024-25 power rankings
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
PGA Tour fall schedule unveiled: New Utah event; Fortinet out as sponsor
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Scheffler, McIlroy get ready for the Open
Bhatia: Everything about Royal Troon is ‘unique’
Copa America final was a ‘dangerous situation’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Harman: 'I'm a tough guy to beat' if I prepare
July 15, 2024 12:09 PM
Defending Open Champion Brian Harman talks about whether there is a shift in his mentality being a return winner and skills that are important to have for the tournament.
Close Ad