The Open 2024 - Day Four - Royal Troon
Silver linings for Thriston Lawrence, others at The Open
The 152nd Open - Day Four
The Open prize money: What champion Xander Schauffele and field earned
IMS Bricks.jpeg
Oval importance: NASCAR drivers appreciate return of Brickyard 400 and Indy’s ‘big track’

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliottpenalty_240721.jpeg
Elliott livid after blend line violation at Indy
nbc_golf_lftheopen_johnsonwagner_240721.jpg
Attempt at Schauffele’s chip earns Wagner an 8/10
nbc_indy_ferruccimulticarcrash_240721.jpg
Ferrucci launched into catchfence in huge wreck

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open

July 21, 2024 01:30 PM
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.