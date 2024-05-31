 Skip navigation
Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round Two
Mackenzie Hughes honors late friend at RBC Canadian Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Can we get a homework extension? Asterisk Talley, 15, has a USWO to try and win
Dallas Mavericks (110) Vs. Boston Celtics (138) At TD Garden
NBA Finals Best Bets and Finals MVP Odds: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_minjeeleernd2_240531.jpg
Lee highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_ten_sinner_240531.jpg
Highlights: Sinner stays perfect, defeats Kotov
nbc_ten_coco_240511.jpg
Highlights: Gauff takes down Yastremska

Watch Now

Talley: U.S. Women's Open means homework can wait

May 31, 2024 12:46 PM
Asterisk Talley joins the Live From the U.S. Women's Open set after another solid round at Lancaster Country Club, a 1-over 71 -- after an even-par 70 on Thursday -- as the youngest player in the field at 15.
