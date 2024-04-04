Watch Now
Clemente's 'patience tested' at Champions Retreat
Gianna Clemente looks back on her impressive under-par round as the windy conditions put players through their paces at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Golf Central examines Rory McIlroy's outlook for this year's Masters before the 34-year-old details what's gone into his preparation and why he's aiming to "get back to basics" at Augusta.
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Todd Lewis and the Golf Central crew react to Justin Thomas' surprising split with veteran caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, explaining why the move was unexpected ahead of play at Augusta.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
See the best shots and moments from first-round action at the T-Mobile Match Play, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
The Golf Channel Podcast discusses Rory McIlroy's outlook at Augusta, where they highlight the effort he's put into making adjustments that will better position him for success at the Masters.
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
Supporting his sister at the T-Mobile Match Play, Min Woo Lee tells Kay Cockerill about growing up with Minjee, preparing for The Masters and more.
Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
Golf Today reviews the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 point standings, led by Matthieu Pavon and Brice Garnett, respectively, and how it impacts the remaining 2024 PGA Tour signature events.
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Rory McIlroy is making a slight change to his schedule ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National as he searches for a formula that works.
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players
Gain pivotal insight into the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, which houses the most difficult opening hole on the PGA Tour.