Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series Best Bets: Cook Out 400
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Opportunity awaits Stewart-Haas Racing at Martinsville Speedway
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
NCAA Men’s Final Four: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livnunezgoal_240404.jpg
Nunez forces Blades blunder to give Liverpool lead
nbc_golf_anwa_lindbladintv_240404.jpg
Lindblad proud of resilience at Champions Retreat
nbc_soc_olytop10_7_spain_240404.jpg
No. 7: Spain wins on home soil at Barcelona 1992

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Clemente's 'patience tested' at Champions Retreat

April 4, 2024 01:47 PM
Gianna Clemente looks back on her impressive under-par round as the windy conditions put players through their paces at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
nbc_golf_clementeintv_240404.jpg
1:21
Clemente’s ‘patience tested’ at Champions Retreat
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
4:31
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
nbc_golf_lpgaday1_240403.jpg
4:34
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
nbc_golf_rexlav_micolry_240403.jpg
6:50
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
1:57
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
nbc_gt_aonsegmentsponsored_240403.jpg
5:54
Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
10:10
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_valero_240403.jpg
1:15
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players
nbc_golf_fluff_240402.jpg
6:03
‘Love of the game’ drives longtime caddie Cowan
