 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: SEP 05 Phillies at Marlins
Phillies invite young fan to meet Harrison Bader after dispute over home run ball
Washington Nationals vs. the Miami Marlins baseball
Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies
2025 Walker Cup
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: SEP 05 Phillies at Marlins
Phillies invite young fan to meet Harrison Bader after dispute over home run ball
Washington Nationals vs. the Miami Marlins baseball
Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies
2025 Walker Cup
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Early Round 1

September 6, 2025 03:49 PM
Watch the top highlights from early Round 1 of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_seniorwomenrd3_250823.jpg
07:37
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_usamday3_250815.jpg
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
golfthumbnailus.jpg
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_amateurrd16_250814.jpg
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
ganne_mpx.jpg
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
43
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
50
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
01:45
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown
nbc_cfb_ruttd1_250906.jpg
39
Strong gets one foot down for Rutgers touchdown
nbc_cfb_illinoisconvo_250906.jpg
02:45
Illinois makes statement in gritty win vs. Duke
nbc_cfb_archanalysis_250906.jpg
02:40
Analyzing Arch’s performance vs. SJSU in Week 2
nbc_cyc_stage14hl_250906.jpg
35:16
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 14
nbc_smx_clttrackmap_250906.jpg
01:33
Breaking down ‘treacherous’ SMX track map: Concord
nbc_golf_15thholewalkup_250906.jpg
03:07
Weaver nails Cypress Point’s beautiful No. 15
nbc_golf_irishd3ehl_250906.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
nbc_cyc_lavueltastage14finish_250906.jpg
07:24
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 14 Finish
nbc_golf_roryintv_250906.jpg
02:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
nbc_cyc_vingegaardintv_250906.jpg
57
Vingegaard’s second ‘a nice bonus’ from Stage 14
nbc_nas_smithteasev3_250906.jpg
01:12
NASCAR playoffs roll through Gateway to the West
nbc_moto_jett_250906.jpg
02:14
How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning
hlsthumb.jpg
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
sales_nas_creditone_gateway_250905.jpg
03:05
Cup Series playoff pressure mounts at WWT Raceway
nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
nbc_roto_williams_250905.jpg
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
nbc_roto_brown_250905.jpg
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
nbc_roto_cmc_250905.jpg
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
nbc_roto_sproatv3_250905.jpg
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
Aryna_Sabalenka.jpg
01:52
All-in on Sabalenka in U.S. Open Women’s Final