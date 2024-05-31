 Skip navigation
Top News

Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
Motocross Results Hangtown
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 2 in Hangtown: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_240531.jpg
Tannenbaum: Love’s ceiling is ‘limitless’
nbc_dps_johnsalleyinterview_240531.jpg
Salley picks prime Bird over prime James
nbc_ten_swiatekbouzkova_240531.jpg
Highlights: Birthday girl Swiatek tops Bouzkova

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lee 'feels pretty good' after Women's Open Round 2

May 31, 2024 01:58 PM
Minjee Lee joins Golf Channel to discuss her performance in Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, reflect on her last trip to Lancaster Country Club and offer praise for competitor Asterisk Talley.
nbc_golf_minjeeleeintv_240531.jpg
1:21
Lee ‘feels pretty good’ after Women’s Open Round 2
nbc_golf_minjeeleernd2_240531.jpg
6:45
Lee highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_talleyintv_240531.jpg
5:44
Talley: U.S. Women’s Open means homework can wait
nbc_golf_nellymedia_240531.jpg
4:45
What are Korda’s obligations to the media?
nbc_golf_lfuswo_nellykordav2_240530.jpg
6:48
Korda highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
1:40
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lfuswo_12thholebreakdown_240530.jpg
4:23
Inside Korda’s 10 on the par-3 12th hole
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
11:33
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_uswo_talleyintv_240530.jpg
2:05
Talley stays ‘in the moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
4:40
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
