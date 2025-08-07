Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Aaron Plessinger to miss final three rounds of 2025 Pro Motocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Aaron Plessinger to miss final three rounds of 2025 Pro Motocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64
August 6, 2025 09:46 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the Round of 64 at the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Related Videos
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
11:33
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open, Final Round
Latest Clips
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
10:01
What are Achilles’ heels for the AFC contenders?
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystic
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
05:45
Stafford expected to be eased back in with Rams
11:04
How much does Chiefs’ Kelce have left in tank?
01:50
Lawrence among best bets for most passing yards
08:17
Rice could be key to Mahomes’ fantasy success
05:59
Could Nix repeat as a top 10 fantasy QB?
03:51
Stroud needs functional OL to regain rookie form
04:17
Maye has chance to be ‘borderline top 12' QB
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
03:55
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:58
Odds to make NFL playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
07:29
Identifying Eagles, Lions, Rams’ Achilles’ heels
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
07:17
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue