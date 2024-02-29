 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordshot_240215__991444.jpg
Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring
Maggie Mac Neil
Maggie Mac Neil, Olympic swimming gold medalist, plans to make Paris her final Games
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy’s return; ‘breather’ par 5

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkmix_240228.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Minnesota
nbc_wcbb_clarkpassinglynette_240228__433388.jpg
Clark passes Woodard on major college scoring list
nbc_wcbb_iowaminn_clarkintv_240228.jpg
Clark ‘enjoying every single opportunity’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordshot_240215__991444.jpg
Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring
Maggie Mac Neil
Maggie Mac Neil, Olympic swimming gold medalist, plans to make Paris her final Games
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy’s return; ‘breather’ par 5

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkmix_240228.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Minnesota
nbc_wcbb_clarkpassinglynette_240228__433388.jpg
Clark passes Woodard on major college scoring list
nbc_wcbb_iowaminn_clarkintv_240228.jpg
Clark ‘enjoying every single opportunity’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa smash Minnesota

February 28, 2024 11:29 PM
On a night in which Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in women's major college basketball, Iowa had no issues blowing out Minnesota.