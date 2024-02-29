 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordshot_240215__991444.jpg
Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring
Maggie Mac Neil
Maggie Mac Neil, Olympic swimming gold medalist, plans to make Paris her final Games
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy’s return; ‘breather’ par 5

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordthree_240228__101666.jpg
Clark becomes Big Ten career 3-pointers leader
nbc_wcbb_clarkessay_v2_240228.jpg
Layden: Clark, Maravich defined by links
nbc_wcbb_osucelebration_240228.jpg
Ohio State celebrates Big Ten regular season title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordshot_240215__991444.jpg
Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring
Maggie Mac Neil
Maggie Mac Neil, Olympic swimming gold medalist, plans to make Paris her final Games
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy’s return; ‘breather’ par 5

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordthree_240228__101666.jpg
Clark becomes Big Ten career 3-pointers leader
nbc_wcbb_clarkessay_v2_240228.jpg
Layden: Clark, Maravich defined by links
nbc_wcbb_osucelebration_240228.jpg
Ohio State celebrates Big Ten regular season title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: OSU's Sheldon puts up 22 vs. MICH

February 28, 2024 10:24 PM
Jacy Sheldon came up big for Ohio State with 22 points and three steals as the Buckeyes beat Michigan to solidify the Big Ten regular season championship.