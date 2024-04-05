Is there a CBB team that could compete in NBA?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
How to watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Schedule, TV and streaming info, location, Dwayne The Rock Johnson returns, Main Event
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired: Silly Season edition
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Izzo: Transfer portal rules in CBB are a ‘problem’
Watson confident shoulder will be ready by Week 1
Rams have a key opportunity with young talent
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
How to watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Schedule, TV and streaming info, location, Dwayne The Rock Johnson returns, Main Event
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired: Silly Season edition
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Izzo: Transfer portal rules in CBB are a ‘problem’
Watson confident shoulder will be ready by Week 1
Rams have a key opportunity with young talent
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Is there a CBB team that could compete in NBA?
April 5, 2024 09:36 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the talent on the current UConn Huskies team and question if any college basketball squad in history could beat an NBA team.
Close Ad