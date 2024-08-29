Jett on recovery, excitement for SMX Playoffs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scottie Scheffler takes huge step towards $25 million prize at Tour Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What if PGA Tour, Saudis can’t reach a deal? Rory McIlroy answers
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
2024 Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scottie Scheffler takes huge step towards $25 million prize at Tour Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What if PGA Tour, Saudis can’t reach a deal? Rory McIlroy answers
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
2024 Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Jett on recovery, excitement for SMX Playoffs
August 29, 2024 04:45 PM
Jett Lawrence joins Jason Weigandt to break down his recovery process from injury, the upcoming SMX Playoffs, his brother Hunter's improvement and more.
Close Ad