Learn about the 'Midnight Mile' Maryland tradition

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241025.jpg
Arsenal have something to prove against Liverpool
nbc_pl_chenewpreview_241025.jpg
Previewing Chelsea v. Newcastle in Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241025.jpg
Arsenal have something to prove against Liverpool
nbc_pl_chenewpreview_241025.jpg
Previewing Chelsea v. Newcastle in Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Learn about the 'Midnight Mile' Maryland tradition

October 25, 2024 03:00 PM
Gain insight into the 'Midnight Mile' which kickstarts the men's basketball season at Maryland and dates all the way back to 1971.