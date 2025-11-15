 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
Adam Hadwin maintains one-shot lead entering weekend at Butterfield Bermuda
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
North Carolina v UCLA
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State

November 14, 2025 11:51 PM
Rodney Rice’s triple-double led the way as USC took care of business against Illinois State at the Intuit Dome.

Related Videos

nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_lloydintv_251114.jpg
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
nbc_cbb_freshmenreportv2_251114.jpg
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_kareemintv_251114.jpg
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
nbc_cbb_uscpostgameintvs_251114.jpg
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
nbc_cbb_bittlehlintv_251112.jpg
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
nbc_cbb_sdsvore_251112.jpg
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_cbb_wvuhodgeintv_251112.jpg
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
nbc_cbb_colboyleintv_251112.jpg
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_ucfdawkinsintv_251112.jpg
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
nbc_cbb_utahjensenintv_251112.jpg
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
nbc_cbb_okstlutzintv_251111.jpg
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
nbc_cbb_cincymillerintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
nbc_cbb_ksutangintv_251111.jpg
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
nbc_cbb_tcudixonintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_cbb_asuhurleyintv_251111.jpg
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
nbc_cbb_houstonsampsonintv_251111.jpg
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
nbc_cbb_isuotzelbergerintv_251111.jpg
06:19
Continuity on Otzelberger’s side at Iowa State
nbc_cbb_ttumccaslandintv_251111.jpg
08:16
McCasland, TTU want more after Elite Eight run
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
nbc_cbb_baylordrewintv_251111.jpg
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
nbc_cbb_arizonapeatintv_251111.jpg
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
nbc_cbb_arizonalloydintv_251111.jpg
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
nbc_cbb_byudybantsaintv_251111.jpg
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_magicnets_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
oly_cumen_milantrialsvod_251114.jpg
12:45
Team Casper grabs Game 1 over Team Shuster
nbc_nba_chavsmil_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
nbc_nba_sacvsmil_251114.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
nbc_hoc_michiganstnotredame_251114.jpg
06:55
HLs: Notre Dame drops fifth straight vs. No. 1 MSU
oly_fsmen_jasonbrown_251114.jpg
06:38
Brown delights Skate America crowd with Riverdance
loubineaud_wr_251114_raw.jpg
07:52
Loubineaud dashes to dominant 5000m world record
dawson_5000m_ar_251114.jpg
07:29
Dawson breaks his own 5000m American record at SLC
nbc_golf_schwabrd2_251114.jpg
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
08:38
Team Peterson surges by Cousins in curling trials
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
01:27
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
03:10
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_ffhh_budlight_251114.jpg
05:25
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 11
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
nbc_nba_jerseys3_241114.jpg
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3