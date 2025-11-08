Highlights: George Washington holds off USF

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
Omar Cooper Jr’s toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana’s undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
Omar Cooper Jr’s toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana’s undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: George Washington holds off USF

November 8, 2025 04:25 PM
George Washington and South Florida traded punches all day, but the Revolutionaries ultimately pulled out the win.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
nbc_cbb_puroakhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland
northwestern_hls_mpx.jpg
57
Highlights: Northwestern blasts Boston U
nbc_cbb_purdueuconnoutlook_251107.jpg
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead to stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_cbb_hoosierhit_251105.jpg
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
creighton_replacer.jpg
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
nbc_cbb_mcdermott500_251105.jpg
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzintv_251105.jpg
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
nbc_cbb_creimcdermottintv_251030.jpg
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
nbc_cbb_stjpitinointv_251030.jpg
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251030.jpg
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
nbc_cbb_uconnkarabanintv.jpg
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way
nbc_cbb_mdbuzzwilliams_251030.jpg
11:45
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland
nbc_cbb_orealtmanintv_251030.jpg
09:21
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
nbc_cbb_uclacroninintv_251030.jpg
13:58
Cronin: Dent is going to help my stress levels

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
03:00
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
01:40
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
02:31
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251108.jpg
01:27
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251108.jpg
01:17
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s second
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251108.jpg
01:43
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunars_251108.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_rugby_scovnz_251107.jpg
15:19
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251108.jpg
01:57
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251108.jpg
01:48
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal3_251108.jpg
01:23
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_251108.jpg
01:10
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251108.jpg
01:26
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evegoalone_251108__003654.jpg
01:48
Gueye blasts Everton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Wilson’s header brings West Ham level with Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251108.jpg
01:32
Flemming’s header gives Burnley lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_amorimreaxv2_251108.jpg
03:17
Amorim: Man United needed ‘more bravery’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totmun_251108.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 11
nbc_nas_bestfinishes_251108.jpg
15:25
Best finishes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_pl_mungoal2_251108.jpg
01:19
De Ligt snatches 96th-minute equalizer for Man Utd