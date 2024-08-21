Watch Now
Can the Braves withstand Riley's injury?
With Austin Riley set to miss 6-8 weeks, the Rotoworld Baseball Show highlights how the Atlanta Braves and fantasy managers should consider pivoting.
Ride Del Castillo’s hot streak in fantasy
Eric Samulski and James Schiano zero in on Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo, highlighting how he's "firmly" working his way towards starting status in one-catcher leagues.
Tigers’ ace Skubal could have workload reduced
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss how Tarik Skubal's looming workload management could impact his production down the stretch this year in fantasy leagues.
Kurkjian: Ohtani is ‘most remarkable’ player ever
Tim Kurkjian joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest news across Major League Baseball, including the potential new pitching rule and Shohei Ohtani's latest feat.
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
The Rotoworld Baseball Show discusses Michael Harris' impending return to the Atlanta Braves, analyzing what to expect from the 23-year-old outfielder after missing two months with a hamstring injury.
Yankees need replacement for Chisholm amid injury
The New York Yankees remain in search of a temporary replacement with Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s status in jeopardy due to a UCL injury. The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew discuss who could make up for the star's production.
Lunch Money: Devers, Olson delivering on offense
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their best bets of the day, including Rafael Devers hitting a home run and taking the over on Matt Olson earning 1.5 bases.
Kershaw is hard to trust with his current form
James Schiano and Scott Pianowski discuss Clayton Kershaw's latest outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and whether fantasy managers can depend on him to help them in their leagues.
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
Rotoworld Baseball Show discusses Jackson Holliday's fantasy outlook after returning to MLB, advising managers not to make roster decisions based on name value alone.
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Jorge Soler's fantasy baseball outlook after being traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Atlanta Braves.
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
Veteran MLB journalist Tom Verducci joins Dan Patrick to assess the fallout from MLB's trade deadline, highlighting which squads did the best and how he ranks the best teams in both leagues.
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short hand out their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in MLB.