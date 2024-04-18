 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes officially leaving Arizona for Salt Lake City following approval of sale to Utah Jazz owners
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Johnson assesses state of pitching in modern MLB

April 18, 2024 03:15 PM
Legendary fireballer Randy Johnson joins Dan Patrick to revisit the time he hit a bird while pitching, how pitching has changed from his prime to the modern game and more.
