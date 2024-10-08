Watch Now
MLB format's playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
Bob Costas dissects the playoff format and schedule and how it may impact the teams that make it to the World Series, the success of the MLB season so far as a whole, bad blood between the Dodgers and Padres, and more.
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
Terry Francona tells Dan Patrick why he left retirement to become the Cincinnati Reds' new manager, explaining that the situation "just felt right" and his improved health will allow him to do the job thoroughly.
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
Dan Patrick and the Danettes debate whether or not Pete Alonso had a bigger night than Kirk Cousins did on Thursday after both players put on game-winning performances for their respective teams.
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?
Eric Samulski, Scott Pianowski and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the New York Mets' chances to knock off the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Divisional Series, explaining why New York has all the momentum.
Royals will embrace ‘underdog mindset’ vs. Yankees
RBS breaks down the current odds for the Royals-Yankees ALDS series, sharing why Kansas City's bullpen will be key to its hopes of upsetting heavily favored New York.
Marlins display ‘special level of dysfunction’
While NL East rivals in the Mets and Phillies prepare for a NLDS showdown, the Marlins are purging their coaching staff amid Skip Schumaker's exit.
Alonso’s heroics electrify MLB postseason
Sean Casey joins Dan Patrick to recap the Mets' stunning win over the Brewers to advance to the NLDS before breaking down the new best-of-three format and more.
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
The Dan Le Batard Show crew breaks down the latest news from the MLB Playoffs, discussing whether the Houston Astros losing is a bigger deal than the Detroit Tigers finally breaking through.
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
Dan Patrick doesn't want to hear the complaints about the current Wild Card format and explains why MLB needs the "tension" to open up the first round of the playoffs each season.
Does Ohtani get a pass in his first postseason?
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joins Dan Le Batard to discuss whether Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani gets a "pass" in his first postseason and what -- if any -- other greats in MLB history could do what Ohtani does.
Which wild card team in 0-1 hole is in worst spot?
Dan Patrick discusses the Astros, Braves, Brewers, and Orioles and debates which team is in the worst position to potentially advance.
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
Members of The Dan Patrick Show decide on who they're rooting for during the MLB postseason.