Watch Now

Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings

February 12, 2024 03:18 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss how much value multi-position eligibility is factored into fantasy baseball rankings for second basemen like Brandon Drury, Luis Rengifo, and others.
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
3:08
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
nbc_roto_alonsoolson_240130.jpg
4:06
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
nbc_roto_bellingergoldschmidt_240130.jpg
5:08
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in ’24
nbc_dps_2024baseballhofclass_240124.jpg
7:25
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_yamamotocontractreax_231222.jpg
8:39
Dodgers signing Yamamoto puts pressure on Roberts
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_231215.jpg
8:51
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
11:51
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtaniscontract_231212.jpg
6:12
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
nbc_dps_bobcostasinterview_231211.jpg
12:00
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_231211.jpg
9:49
Patrick on Ohtani: ‘Now, the expectations start’
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
5:11
Dodgers have ‘no excuses’ after Ohtani signing
nbc_dps_stevephillipsinterview_231208.jpg
6:07
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
