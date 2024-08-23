 Skip navigation
nbc_pl_update_240818.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 2
BMW Championship - Round Two
‘How?!?': Rory McIlroy tosses 3-wood into water; Scottie Scheffler angry after hitting over green
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
How to watch Patriots vs Commanders NFL Preseason Game: Time, Date, TV channel, streaming information

nbc_golf_scottiewaterv2_240823__167105.jpg
Scheffler finds water, overshoots green: ‘How?!’
nbc_cyc_btp_240823.jpg
Sepp Kuss is MVP of Wout van Aert’s Stage 7 win
nbc_golf_adamscottint_240823.jpg
Scott found his rhythm early in Round 2 at BMW

Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire

August 23, 2024 02:35 PM
The recently retired Joey Votto tells Dan Patrick about the moment he decided to step aside from MLB, his final season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, reflections from his Cincinnati Reds career and more.
nbc_dps_alleiterinterview_240822.jpg
12:57
Leiter: Judge’s incredible season not a surprise
nbc_roto_rbasedelcastillo_240821.jpg
3:43
Ride Del Castillo’s hot streak in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbaseskubal_240821.jpg
3:13
Tigers’ ace Skubal could have workload reduced
nbc_roto_rbaserileyinjury_240821.jpg
3:18
Can the Braves withstand Riley’s injury?
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240820.jpg
12:59
Kurkjian: Ohtani is ‘most remarkable’ player ever
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
3:31
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
nbc_rbs_jazzinjury_240814.jpg
2:40
Yankees need replacement for Chisholm amid injury
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240814.jpg
1:23
Lunch Money: Devers, Olson delivering on offense
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240807.jpg
1:54
Kershaw is hard to trust with his current form
nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
3:09
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
2:17
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
3:28
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
