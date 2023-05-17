Watch Now
Kay explains Judge, Yankees dugout dilemma
Michael Kay joins the Dan Patrick Show to make sense of the Aaron Judge-Yankees dugout dilemma, where Judge darted his eyes back and forth between the pitcher and team dugout.
Up Next
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Patrick: NYY's German 'wrong guy' for perfect game
Dan Patrick discusses the rarity and luck involved in throwing a perfect game and argues that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is the "wrong guy" to do so after his 2019 suspension for domestic violence.
Cone shares significance of German’s perfect game
Cone shares significance of German's perfect game
David Cone joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his perfect game with the Yankees back in 1999 and provide insight on what makes Domingo German's recent perfect game so special.
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim discusses the mixed messaging coming from Saudi Arabia on its sportswashing, as well as his reporting on Shohei Ohtani and fascination with Novak Djokovic.
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the London Series, weigh in on aluminum bats in college and break down MLB's top headlines -- especially the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani dilemma.
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look at NFL futures and debate if they'd rather have Shohei Ohtani or Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. on their teams in the latest edition of Would You Rather.
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
Camden Yards limits Westburg’s fantasy upside
Camden Yards limits Westburg's fantasy upside
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jordan Westburg may be a solid regular at the big-league level, but Camden Yards' left-field dimensions make the power-hitting righty not worth jumping for in smaller fantasy leagues.
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs' bullpen
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Connor Rogers discusses why Arizona Diamondbacks breakout shortstop Geraldo Perdomo could regress soon and why fantasy managers should be wary.
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Kyle Harrison's Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Connor Rogers highlights San Francisco Giants' pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and explains why his knack for strikeouts could interest fantasy managers soon this season.
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball's London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.