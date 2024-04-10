 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
World Athletics
World Athletics to award prize money to Olympic gold medalists in Paris
Masters Tournament - Preview Day Two
Romine: 24 (mostly) bold predictions for the 88th Masters

Top Clips

nbc_csu_jbrooks_240410.jpg
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
nbc_golf_fredridleypresser_240410.jpg
Ridley: Augusta has ‘convening power’ in pro golf
nbc_indy_larsoncomp_240410.jpg
Larson shows improvements during Indy 500 test

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
World Athletics
World Athletics to award prize money to Olympic gold medalists in Paris
Masters Tournament - Preview Day Two
Romine: 24 (mostly) bold predictions for the 88th Masters

Top Clips

nbc_csu_jbrooks_240410.jpg
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
nbc_golf_fredridleypresser_240410.jpg
Ridley: Augusta has ‘convening power’ in pro golf
nbc_indy_larsoncomp_240410.jpg
Larson shows improvements during Indy 500 test

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Set reasonable fantasy expectations for Holliday

April 10, 2024 02:24 PM
Eric Samulski is excited about Jackson Holliday's MLB promotion by the Baltimore Orioles and cautions fantasy baseball managers to set reasonable expectations out of the gate for the talented 20-year-old.
Up Next
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
1:11
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_kjerstad_240408.jpg
1:15
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwwhitters_240408.jpg
3:12
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
3:13
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basebalwaiverwire_240408.jpg
3:42
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_gausman_240408__937803.jpg
1:13
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
1:15
Skenes should be stashed in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_hamilton_240408.jpg
1:05
Story injury gives Hamilton a brief fantasy role
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_gore_240408.jpg
1:03
Gore is worth grabbing in mixed fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohtanihomerun_240405.jpg
10:17
Inside the controversy of Ohtani’s first Dodger HR
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240403.jpg
6:02
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pirates’ Jones
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_robertsonv2_240401.jpg
1:06
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
Now Playing