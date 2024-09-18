 Skip navigation
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yzshcipks2bdufbizb63
Fact or Fiction: Florida will fire Billy Napier before mid-October
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cunhcspfgss1xjiz6xhr
Fact or Fiction: Indiana should win at least eight games this season
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
nbc_fnia_whoneedstoeat_240918.jpg
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’

Watch Now

Skenes' path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase

September 18, 2024 03:11 PM
Though Jackson Merrill is the current odds-on favorite to claim NL Rookie of the Year honors, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see a path for Pirates' ace Paul Skenes to make a late challenge.
Up Next
nbc_rbs_chrissale_240918.jpg
4:10
Fantasy lessons from Sale’s resurgence with Braves
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_mvprace_240918.jpg
2:39
Where Lindor, Witt Jr. stand in NL, AL MVP races
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_240918.jpg
3:03
Ohtani ‘starting his own club’ regardless of 50-50
Now Playing
nbc_dls_josealtuveejectionv2_240918.jpg
3:34
Astros’ Altuve ejected after removing shoe, sock
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsdominguez_240911.jpg
2:32
Domínguez is worth rostering down the stretch
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsplayerstowatch_240911.jpg
3:37
Walker among fantasy players to watch in September
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballcubshitters_240904.jpg
2:53
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballjacobdegrom_240904.jpg
3:28
What deGrom’s potential comeback means in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwhitesox_240904.jpg
4:33
Where do White Sox rank among worst teams ever?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240829.jpg
12:42
Royals, Mariners winning ‘war of attrition’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_diamondbacks_240828.jpg
3:24
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
Now Playing
USATSI_24024838.jpg
3:51
Mets have been ‘patient’ with Nimmo in lineup
Now Playing