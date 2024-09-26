Watch Now
Ohtani vs. Judge: Who is having the better season?
Jeremy Tache and Mike Schur talk about who is having the better offensive season between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Up Next
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
Is Ohtani the 'greatest living' baseball player?
Tom Verducci joins Dan Patrick to discuss Shohei Ohtani's greatness, the Baseball Hall of Fame case for Tommy John, the historically bad 2024 Chicago White Sox and more.
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A's, ChiSox?
The Dan Patrick Show debates which professional franchise is in the worst shape between the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, as well as the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox in MLB.
Tommy John on HOF case, surgery named after him
Tommy John on HOF case, surgery named after him
Tommy John joins Dan Patrick to explain why he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, discuss the impact of the surgery named after him and tell stories from his playing days.
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
Skenes is a 'once in their generation' player
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowksi discuss who they would take as the top starting pitcher in 2025 fantasy drafts.
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski make their picks for the NL Wild Card round and discuss how well above expectation the Milwaukee Brewers have performed so far this season.
Could Jobe be ‘the next big thing’ for the Tigers?
Could Jobe be 'the next big thing' for the Tigers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the Detroit Tigers calling up top prospect Jackson Jobe and evaluate how his 2025 season could look.
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
What Shohei Ohtani is doing is unprecedented in baseball history but Mike Schur argues it's unprecedented in sports history given the records Ohtani is surpassing and the ways in which he is accomplishing the feats.
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's explosion against the Miami Marlins is the latest example of his unprecedented greatness in MLB.
Ohtani is a generational ‘one of one’ talent
Ohtani is a generational 'one of one' talent
Dan Patrick plays an interview he had with Dave Roberts prior to Shohei Ohtani's historic performance against the Miami Marlins, with the two discussing Ohtani's impact, Mookie Betts' versatility and more.
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
What to do with Ohtani's 50th home run ball
Founder of Cllct Media Darren Rovell breaks down the estimated worth of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball, and what he would do with it if he were the ball's new owner.
Analyzing Ohtani’s ‘incredible’ performance
Analyzing Ohtani's 'incredible' performance
Dan Patrick recounts Shohei Ohtani's historic performance against the Miami Marlins, where the two-time MVP went 6-for-6 with 3 home runs and became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.