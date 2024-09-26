 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim brings the sound, Scottie Scheffler and U.S. deliver the fury at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim brings the sound, Scottie Scheffler and U.S. deliver the fury at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup

Watch Now

Ohtani vs. Judge: Who is having the better season?

September 26, 2024 02:51 PM
Jeremy Tache and Mike Schur talk about who is having the better offensive season between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240925.jpg
12:46
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
nbc_dps_franchiseinworstshape_240925.jpg
9:12
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?
nbc_dps_tommyjohninterview_240925.jpg
15:18
Tommy John on HOF case, surgery named after him
nbc_rbs_2025pitching_240925.jpg
3:55
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
nbc_rbs_nlwildcard_240925.jpg
2:50
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
nbc_rbs_jobetigers_240925.jpg
3:42
Could Jobe be ‘the next big thing’ for the Tigers?
nbc_dlb_schurintv_240923.jpg
16:08
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
nbc_dlb_ohtani5050v3_240920.jpg
7:55
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_240920.jpg
9:59
Ohtani is a generational ‘one of one’ talent
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240920.jpg
7:24
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_240920.jpg
5:03
Analyzing Ohtani’s ‘incredible’ performance
nbc_dls_pitchclockv2_240919.jpg
14:49
Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?
