No 'quick fix' for Bichette's 2024 struggles
Bo Bichette has yet to recapture the form that has regularly made him an elite fantasy option, a worrying sign for managers who took a chance on the Blue Jays' shortstop in drafts.
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Amid a stretch of brilliant starts, Luis Gil has established himself as a reliable fantasy SP and a potential sell-high option with his long-term outlook clouded by a looming innings limit.
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers’ Ohtani
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell zero in on Shohei Ohtani's outlook vs. the Diamondbacks and Bologna overtaking Juventus as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Time to recalibrate fantasy expectation for J-Rod?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether it's time to reset expectations for the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez in fantasy baseball after a slow start to the 2024 MLB regular season.
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why the fantasy outlook for Gleyber Torres is a mixed bag, but fantasy managers could still look to 'buy low' on the Yankees second baseman.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Soler, Rosario
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including San Francisco Giants outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler and Washington Nationals outfielder Eddie Rosario.
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
Despite his recent slump, Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll is showing signs that he’s poised for a fantasy rebound.
Manoah must make strides to be trusted in fantasy
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah has a way to go before being trusted in fantasy baseball, but he's a player worth monitoring for the future.
Skenes likely a top-40 SP over next few months
Paul Skenes' highly-anticipated debut was defined by his velocity and strength with the splitter, and while wins may be difficult to come by, he could likely become a top-40 SP over the next few months.
Gasser has short-term potential on the mound
Robert Gasser's skillset and above-average command should provide a boost to fantasy managers in need of a short-term starter, with the Pirates and Marlins on deck to build on his potential.
Is Adell worth holding despite recent struggles?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss if Jo Adell, now over 50 percent rostered in Yahoo formats, is player worth holding onto despite a sinking batting average and struggles on the bases.
Wood worth adding when Nationals give him the call
James Wood continues to show why he is one of the MLB's top prospects, and while it may be a few weeks before the Washington Nationals decide to try him, fantasy managers should have their eyes on the young outfielder.
Blanco could become big time contributor in steals
Dairon Blanco's upside in steals makes him an intriguing prospect for fantasy managers, and with the Kansas City Royals searching for answers in the outfield, he could become a big-time contributor when seeing the field.