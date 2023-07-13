 Skip navigation
Top News

Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028
Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options

Will the Yankees win more than 87 games?

July 13, 2023 12:11 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the New York Yankees' chance to win more than 87 games while also looking at the Tampa Bay Rays' win total.
