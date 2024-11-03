 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
Arizona senior advances to final stage of DP World Tour Q-School
Syndication: The Register Guard
AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State
ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-NEW YORK
Abdi Nageeye, Sheila Chepkirui win New York City Marathon with late surges

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bellspinoutv3_241103.jpg
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
nbc_pl_fernandesintv_241103.jpg
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking
nbc_pl_rvnintv_241103.jpg
Van Nistelrooy enjoying every second at Man United

Watch Now

Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland

November 3, 2024 03:39 PM
Carson Hocevar gives Daniel Hemric a shove into the corner at Martinsville, sending the No. 31 into Todd Gilliland and both drivers go around.
nbc_nas_hocevarcrash_241103.jpg
1:05
Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland
nbc_nas_bellspinoutv3_241103.jpg
0:35
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
nbc_nas_custersound_241102.jpg
1:19
Custer explains his side of dispute with Smith
nbc_nas_martinsvillehl_241102.jpg
9:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalhl_241102.jpg
10:54
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville
nbc_nas_hamlinsound_241102.jpg
2:30
Hamlin facing uphill battle after practice crash
nbc_nas_hamlinwreck_241102.jpg
4:19
Hamlin backs into wall at Martinsville practice
nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
1:23
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_241101.jpg
14:00
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_v2_241101.jpg
5:54
HLs: Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville
nbc_nas_sales_c1_martinsville_241031.jpg
2:00
Who will join Logano, Reddick in Championship 4?
nbc_nas_top5martfinishes_241031.jpg
23:42
Top 5 NASCAR Cup playoff finishes at Martinsville
nbc_nas_reddickhomesteadwin_241030.jpg
4:05
Reddick’s gamble in Miami nets Championship spot
nbc_nas_miamifinishradio_241028.jpg
2:24
Radio from Cup playoff race finish at Homestead
nbc_nas_top5finishes_241028.jpg
7:44
NASCAR Cup Series top 5 finishes of 2024
nbc_nas_creditone_241027.jpg
10:28
Cup Series drivers recap Homestead playoff race
nbc_nas_cupmiami_241027.jpg
17:29
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Homestead
nbc_nas_hamlin_241027.jpg
1:07
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
nbc_nas_blaney_241027.jpg
1:51
Blaney recaps final lap with Reddick at Homestead
nbc_nas_reddick_241027.jpg
1:20
Reddick ‘couldn’t believe’ last lap pass for win
nbc_nas_jordanintrv_241027.jpg
0:34
Jordan relishes Reddick’s win, chance at Cup title
nbc_nas_larsonspin_241027.jpg
1:56
Larson spins battling Blaney for lead at Homestead
nbc_nas_larsontire_241027.jpg
2:06
Flat right rear puts Larson into the outside wall
nbc_nas_haleyspin_241027.jpg
2:06
Haley goes around on lap 1 at Homestead
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
9:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
1:19
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
14:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
nbc_nas_miamiqualhl_241026.jpg
4:42
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
8:51
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_nas_sales_c1_homesteadv2_241024.jpg
1:42
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
