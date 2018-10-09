Watch Now
Elliott win at Dover thanks to late restarts
Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty break down Chase Elliott's win at Dover and explain how his late-race restarts where the key to the victory.
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
Go behind the scenes of Trackhouse Racing following Shane van Gisbergen's historic NASCAR Cup Series win on the Chicago Street Course.
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty react to Shane van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup Series win on the Chicago Street Course and discuss what it means for the future of the sport.
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win
Justin Marks expresses his love for street races as an important part of NASCAR's future and says Shane van Gisbergen showed the world his talent as Darian Grubb explains why he was so excited to work with van Gisbergen.
Larson: van Gisbergen took NASCAR to school
Kyle Larson talks about not wanting to hurt his car early during wet conditions and rebounding for fourth, as he pays respect to Shane van Gisbergen for "taking us all to school" and being an "amazing race car driver."
Elliott: van Gisbergen put on a ‘clinic’
Chase Elliott is critical of his own performance despite fighting to a top-three finish and jokes that Shane van Gisbergen "made us look really bad" and "he's going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are."
Highlights: van Gisbergen wins Cup race in Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen makes history as the first driver to win during his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 60 years after his victory on the Chicago Street Course.
Haley needed different strategy to hold off SVG
Justin Haley is proud of coming close to a win after his second-place result in Chicago, but wishes he had fresher tires to match race winner Shane van Gisbergen.
SVG could just be getting started in NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen says his NASCAR Cup Series win in Chicago is what dreams are made out of, hopes it proves that anything is possible, and he hints and potentially more NASCAR racing in the future.
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen wins on the Chicago Street Course to become the first first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 at Daytona to win his first NASCAR Cup Series start.
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
Noah Gragson nails the tire barrier, burns it down to try and escape, but eventually needs assistance to break free.
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier
Kyle Busch loses control in wet conditions, slides into the tire barrier on the Chicago Street Course, and needs a tow to get rolling.
Custer named winner of rain-shortened Xfinity race
Cole Custer says Chicago is the "wildest win" he's ever been a part of and definitely not the way he'd want to get it, but at the end of the day, he's a racer, and he'll "take it how it comes."
Highlights: Custer wins The Loop 121 in Chicago
Cole Custer wins the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course after it was shortened due weather.
Chicago Street Race adds to city’s sports lore
NASCAR's foray into street racing in downtown Chicago is just the latest addition to the city's sports lore.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Slide Job is born
In July of 2018 at Chicagoland Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'Slide Job' is born out of a battle between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.
NASCAR’s fan experience during Chicago Street Race
See what it's like to be a NASCAR fan during the Chicago Street Race weekend.
Gragson spends a day in Chicago ahead of Cup race
Tag along with Noah Gragson as he spends a day traveling around Chicago ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race on the downtown streets.
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Denny Hamlin is the inaugural pole winner for the Chicago Street Race, something Hamlin calls a "testament" to the No. 11 team's preparation.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course, where Denny Hamlin has pole position for the Grant Park 220.
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
Jenson Button's second-career Cup start comes in Chicago, and he provides his first impressions of a challenging circuit and playing a role in NASCAR appealing to a wider audience on the downtown streets.
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course, where Cole Custer earned pole position for The Loop 121.
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk
Andy Lally describes how he envisions the racing blend on a tight Chicago circuit and discusses NASCAR's evolution with the Next Gen car as well as a mix of different types of racing and tracks on the schedule.
NASCAR sights and sounds from Chicago track walk
Take in some of the sights and sounds from NASCAR's track walk ahead of the Chicago Street Race.
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Shane van Gisbergen caught up with NBC Sports' Zach Catanzareti to discuss his Cup Series debut at Chicago Street Course this weekend, the adjustment from Australia's Supercars Championship to NASCAR and more.
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers draw their best versions of the Chicago Street Course ahead of the highly anticipated Grant Park 220.
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
See how well these NASCAR drivers know the Windy City with a little Chicago trivia ahead of this weekend's street race action.
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Dan Patrick to discuss the making of the Chicago Street Race and the surreal experience of having NASCAR in the heart of the Windy City.
Elliott, Cindric have plenty at stake in Chicago
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss Cup Series drivers who have plenty on the line during the Chicago Street Race, including Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric.
Truex, Reddick, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long select the drivers they're keeping an eye on in Chicago, including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski.