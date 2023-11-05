 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart: Xfinity championship a ‘great example’ of respectful racing
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Purdue at Michigan
No. 3 Michigan allows most points of season against Purdue, wins 41-13: How it happened and highlights
Blake Corum
No. 3 Michigan routs Purdue 41-13 despite potential distractions of NCAA sign-stealing investigation

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michmccarthywilsonint_231104.jpg
McCarthy: We always focus on ‘one play at a time’
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyallthrows_231104.jpg
Every McCarthy throw from Week 10 win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_purvsmichehl_231104.jpg
Highlights: Michigan routs Purdue 41-13

nbc_cfb_michmccarthywilsonint_231104.jpg
McCarthy: We always focus on ‘one play at a time’
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyallthrows_231104.jpg
Every McCarthy throw from Week 10 win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_purvsmichehl_231104.jpg
Highlights: Michigan routs Purdue 41-13

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Championship Race

November 4, 2023 10:10 PM
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_231104.jpg
18:36
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Championship Race
nbc_nas_stewart_231104.jpg
1:42
Stewart: Cole ‘won that one on his own’
nbc_nas_trophypresent_231104.jpg
4:35
Custer celebrates with Xfinity championship trophy
nbc_nas_allgaier_231104.jpg
2:40
Allgaier: ‘Hats off to this whole race team’
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
1:23
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
2:30
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’
nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
2:20
Custer: ‘I’m going to enjoy this’
nbc_nas_phxovertime_231104.jpg
1:21
Custer wins at Phoenix in OT, claims Xfinity title
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
0:54
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
0:52
Larson looking to close season with second title
nbc_nas_ctgtease_231104.jpg
1:01
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
nbc_nas_bellrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
nbc_nas_byronrecap_231104.jpg
0:47
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
nbc_nas_jarrettessay_231104.jpg
1:09
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
nbc_nas_cupqualsphx_231104.jpg
9:57
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
nbc_nas_byron_231104.jpg
1:42
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsphx_231104.jpg
5:59
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
nbc_nas_sammysmith_231104.jpg
0:33
Smith snags second career Xfinity pole position
nbc_nas_modifiedmartinsville_231103.jpg
13:33
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville
nbc_nas_mayerrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Mayer peaking at right time, eyes Xfinity title
nbc_nas_allgaierrecap_231104.jpg
0:55
Allgaier ready to give every ounce of effort
nbc_nas_custerrecap_231104.jpg
0:48
Custer’s team has seen amazing transformation
nbc_nas_trucksphoenix_231104.jpg
18:09
Highlights: Truck Series championship at Phoenix
nbc_nas_nemechekrecap_231103.jpg
0:43
Nemechek has been a force to be reckoned with
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_phoenixv2_231103.jpg
1:32
Cup features youngest Championship 4 in history
nbc_nas_dalejrxfinity_231103.jpg
1:14
Xfinity Championship 4 drivers seek first title
nbc_nas_75thchampionship_231103.jpg
0:51
NASCAR 75th anniversary: 75 years of championships
nbc_nas_75thlogano_231102.jpg
3:51
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Logano’s 2022 wins
nbc_nas_harvicksegment_231102.jpg
22:02
Harvick set to ride off into the sunset at Phoenix
nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
7:43
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
