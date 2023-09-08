 Skip navigation
oly_atm2k_dlbrussels_230908_1920x1080_2262197315758.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world record; Shericka Jackson runs historic time in Brussels
Notre Dame v North Carolina State
Friday at 4: Seven years later, it’s time to laugh at Notre Dame’s last trip to North Carolina State
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Two
Two tied in Ireland as McIlroy enters weekend eight back

Top Clips

oly_atw200_dlbrussels_230908.jpg
Jackson makes Diamond League history in 200m
oly_atm2k_dlbrussels_230908_1920x1080_2262197315758.jpg
Ingebrigtsen smashes men’s 2000m WR in Brussels
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1

Watch Now

NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Allison Dega crash

September 8, 2023 02:46 PM
During the Cup Series race at Talladega in 1987, Bobby Allison withstands one of the most memorable wrecks in NASCAR history after he blew his right-rear tire and his race car left the track and flew into the catchfence.
Up Next
nbc_nas_75thallison87_230908.jpg
4:20
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Allison Dega crash
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_playoffprimer_230908.jpg
1:03
Cup heads to Kansas for second Round of 16 race
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nateryanessayv2_230908.jpg
1:04
Which Xfinity drivers will clinch playoff spots?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_kansas_230907.jpg
4:10
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_darlingtonrecap_230907.jpg
3:48
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_jhn42_230907.jpg
4:17
Nemechek to return to Cup Series full time in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_xfinityplayoffs_230907.jpg
8:56
Kligerman, Herbst on Xfinity playoff bubble
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230904.jpg
10:55
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Darlington Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_230903.jpg
19:49
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230903.jpg
2:14
Larson clinches spot in Round of 12 with win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buescher_230903.jpg
1:46
Buescher: ‘We had our chance’ during restarts
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_230903.jpg
1:19
Reddick: ‘This is the day that we need to have’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_230903.jpg
2:29
Larson: ‘What a great way to start the playoffs’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezbowman_230903.jpg
3:47
Suarez hooks Bowman into wall after blocking
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbscindric_230903.jpg
1:35
Cindric and Gibbs go for a Darlington wall ride
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_230902.jpg
15:04
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hill_230902.jpg
1:34
Hill: ‘Have to do a better job’ on restarts
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligerman_230902.jpg
2:02
Kligerman, Mayer speak on incident at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_230902.jpg
1:13
Hamlin scores sixth Xfinity win at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_230902.jpg
1:05
Bell on Cup pole for Darlington playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqdarlington_230902.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preece_230902.jpg
1:43
Preece back behind the wheel after Daytona wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechekpole_230902.jpg
1:49
Nemechek on Xfinity Series pole at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqdarlington_230902.jpg
8:03
Highlight: Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcawest_230829.jpg
8:25
Highlights: Hingorani wins ARCA race at Evergreen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_darlington_230901.jpg
1:39
Cup playoff field set for opener at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_motormouths_final4predictions_230831.jpg
4:46
Predicting who will make the Championship 4 at PHX
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_motormouths_roundonepreview_230831.jpg
6:19
Cup playoff Round of 16 is a driver’s biggest test
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_motormouths_darlingtonpreview_230831.jpg
5:36
Darlington’s significance to history of NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cocacolairacingdoverrecap_230830.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Dover
Now Playing