Top News

Gerrit Cole
Yankees vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 2
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Results of Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe
USC Trojans football
Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

nbc_nas_yt_intrvcomp_240901.jpg
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole
Yankees vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 2
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Results of Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe
USC Trojans football
Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

nbc_nas_yt_intrvcomp_240901.jpg
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500

September 1, 2024 10:54 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the final race of the regular season.
nbc_nas_yt_intrvcomp_240901.jpg
23:28
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
nbc_nas_darlington_240901.jpg
17:25
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
2:11
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
1:47
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’
nbc_nas_bubba_240901.jpg
1:18
Wallace: Briscoe ‘showed up when it was game time’
nbc_nas_busch_240901.jpg
1:49
Busch laments missed chances at Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_briscoe_240901.jpg
2:07
Briscoe emotional after winning for Boswell, SHR
nbc_nas_bigone_240901.jpg
2:22
Berry goes three-wide, causes big Darlington wreck
nbc_nas_gilliland_240901.jpg
1:18
Buescher tangles with Gilliland after tight racing
nbc_nas_truexblaney_240901.jpg
3:16
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: ‘All my fault’
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_240831.jpg
15:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_custer_240831.jpg
1:07
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
nbc_nas_bell_240831.jpg
1:28
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish ‘wild, for sure’
nbc_nas_creed_240831.jpg
1:13
Creed: ‘Hurts when they get away like that’
nbc_nas_burtoninterview_240831.jpg
4:15
Burton: ‘All we need is a chance’ in Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_cupqualsdarlgtn_240831.jpg
9:55
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_darlington_240830.jpg
1:43
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
nbc_nas_darlingtonprev_240829.jpg
2:16
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
nbc_nas_pod_airbornecars_240828.jpg
1:10
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
nbc_nas_pod_burtonwin_240828.jpg
3:59
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
13:31
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
nbc_nas_cupstage2_3and47v2_240825.jpg
8:33
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
9:33
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
19:19
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
0:36
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_buschintrv_240824.jpg
1:25
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona
nbc_nas_burtonintrv_240824.jpg
1:59
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
nbc_nas_finish_240824.jpg
2:03
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
nbc_nas_berrycrash_240824.jpg
3:01
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_240824.jpg
3:26
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
