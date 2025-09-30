 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
WNBA: Playoffs-Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier blasts Cathy Engelbert, WNBA leadership for lack of accountability
NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?

September 30, 2025 02:03 PM
'Win and advance' is more difficult than it sounds, especially as drivers try to make the next cut line at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250928.jpg
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_nas_zaneflip_250928.jpg
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_nas_xfinitykans_250926.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
nbc_nas_commandcentral_250927.jpg
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
sales_nas_creditone_kansas_250926.jpg
02:43
Cup Playoffs roll on at ‘special’ Kansas Speedway
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
cup_playoffs_kansas.jpg
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250921.jpg
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250921.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_bell_250921.jpg
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
nbc_nas_jgrdiscuss_250921.jpg
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
nbc_nas_berry_250921.jpg
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
nbc_nas_hamlin_250921.jpg
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
nbc_nas_byron_250921.jpg
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
nbc_nas_blaney_250921.jpg
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250930.jpg
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiremnfrecap_250930.jpg
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
nbc_pl_genxgnewars_250930.jpg
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs1_250930.jpg
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs2_250930.jpg
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
nbc_pl_genxg_cpliv_250930.jpg
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxgsunderland_250930.jpg
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
nbc_pl_plrawarsenal_250930.jpg
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs2_250930.jpg
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_250930.jpg
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs1_250930.jpg
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
nbc_pl_netbusterep6_250930.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_250930.jpg
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_chebharecap_250930.jpg
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
fields_hall.jpg
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_lionsatbengals_250930.jpg
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_bte_broncoseagles_250930.jpg
01:22
Expect defensive battle between Eagles, Broncos
nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
09:34
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
07:10
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
03:56
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats
nbc_pft_bengalsburrow_250930.jpg
11:25
Why Bengals need Burrow to be competitive
nbc_pft_nflinjuryupdates_250930.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 5 injury updates: Nabers, Purdy, Alt