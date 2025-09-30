Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Napheesa Collier blasts Cathy Engelbert, WNBA leadership for lack of accountability
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Napheesa Collier blasts Cathy Engelbert, WNBA leadership for lack of accountability
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
September 30, 2025 02:03 PM
'Win and advance' is more difficult than it sounds, especially as drivers try to make the next cut line at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Related Videos
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
02:43
Cup Playoffs roll on at ‘special’ Kansas Speedway
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
Latest Clips
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:22
Expect defensive battle between Eagles, Broncos
09:34
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
07:10
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
03:56
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats
11:25
Why Bengals need Burrow to be competitive
02:15
NFL Week 5 injury updates: Nabers, Purdy, Alt
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue