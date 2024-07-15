Watch Now
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Pocono
Watch Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Rick Allen call the biggest moments of the Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono Raceway.
Watch Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Rick Allen call the biggest moments of the Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono Raceway.
Blaney drives to second Cup triumph at Pocono
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett go through the field and recap all of the action from Ryan Blaney's Cup Series win at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Bowman: ‘Hard to be satisfied’ with third
Alex Bowman "couldn't get the job done" on the final restart at Pocono Raceway and comes home third but remains encouraged with the position his race team has put themselves in as of late.
Blaney scores ‘special’ Cup Series win at Pocono
Ryan Blaney is victorious for the second time in 2024, saying it's "so cool" to win at the place he scored his first in the NASCAR Cup Series as momentum continues to build for the defending champion.
Hamlin runner-up at Pocono after leading 31 laps
Denny Hamlin led a race-high 31 laps at Pocono Raceway but ultimately "ran out of time" to challenge Ryan Blaney for the Cup Series win, settling for second place.
Smith, Nemechek wreck on restart at Pocono
Zane Smith and John Hunter Nemechek get together after drivers fan four-wide exiting Turn 1 at Pocono Raceway.
Busch turned, slides in front of field at Pocono
Corey Lajoie gets into the back of Kyle Busch, sending the No. 8 around and into the front of the field and collecting a handful of Cup Series drivers at Pocono.
Gragson’s day ends after backing into Pocono wall
Noah Gragson loses the handle of his race car and backs the No. 10 into the wall effectively ending his day at Pocono Raceway.
Allgaier not happy with second place at Pocono
Justin Allgaier voices his disappointment after a second-place finish at Pocono Raceway and talks about why this race will sting him for a while.
Byron taking Xfinity lessons to Cup race at Pocono
William Byron talks about what he learned finishing third in the Xfinity race at Pocono and what he can take to the Cup race the next day.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Custer gets his first Xfinity win of 2024
Cole Custer talks about winning the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 and it felt being a frustrated points leader heading into the race.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono
Watch as Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick spin out at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway.
Inside Reddick’s race team during Chicago Cup race
Dave Burns and Marty Snider provide pit-road access to 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick's No. 45 team during the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course.
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Pocono Raceway
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway and the drivers to watch, including Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch and Michael McDowell.
Pocono Raceway’s size forces new strategy
Jeff Burton discusses how the size difference of Pocono Raceway compared to other tracks on the circuit will force NASCAR Cup Series drivers to try new strategies on an "unpredictable" course.
Bowman ends 80-race drought, wins Grant Park 165
Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick share their post-race thoughts following the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
A disappointed Tyler Reddick reacts to his runner-up finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, in which a nick on the wall toward the end cost him a chance at catching Alex Bowman.
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, a chaotic and lengthy rain-soaked race.
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win
Alex Bowman reacts to his NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 win at Chicago Street Course.
Larson stuck after splashing into tire barrier
Kyle Larson got a bit too aggressive around turn 6 in lap 34 of the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, crashing into a soaking wet tire barrier, getting stuck and ultimately ending his race.
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race
Chase Briscoe bumped Shane van Gisbergen and sent him into the wall at the Chicago Street Course, knocking last year's winner out of the NASCAR Cup Series' rainy Grant Park 165.
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are supposed to be friends off the track -- but on it, the battles between the two are turning into pure NASCAR cinema. Hear from the two of them before the Chicago Street Race.
van Gisbergen’s car gets Saucy Nuggs treatment
Shane van Gisbergen's car for the Grant Park 165 race in the NASCAR Cup Series will be decked out in a Wendy's-themed Saucy Nuggs paint job for all the spectators in Chicago.
Inside Logano and Wolfe’s working relationship
Joey Logano and Paul Wolfe discuss their win at the Ally 400, explaining why it was a "must-win situation" and how they work off each other when competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.