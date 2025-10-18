 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Chase Briscoe still trying to prove he belongs as he contends for a spot in NASCAR Cup title race

Top Clips

psu_head_coach_search.jpg
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
Washington takes blocked FG to the house

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Chase Briscoe still trying to prove he belongs as he contends for a spot in NASCAR Cup title race

Top Clips

psu_head_coach_search.jpg
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
Washington takes blocked FG to the house

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW

October 18, 2025 06:55 PM
Watch the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.

Related Videos

sales_nas_creditone_talladega_251017.jpg
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_nascar_talladegapromo_251013.jpg
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_vegastease_251011.jpg
01:11
Stakes are high in NASCAR playoff race at Vegas
sales_nas_creditone_vegas_251010.jpg
03:08
Las Vegas is the ‘most important’ race of playoffs
nbc_nas_lasvegas_251006.jpg
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251005.jpg
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval

Latest Clips

psu_head_coach_search.jpg
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
01:23
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
59
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
oly_swm100f_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:05
Alexy staves off Guiliano for 100m free win
nbc_cfb_notredame4thstop_251018.jpg
41
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowski_251018.jpg
02:19
Iowa cashes in on plus-side interception
oly_sww50bu_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:37
Walsh dominates 50m fly in World Cup at Westmont
nbc_cfb_notredamesecondtd.jpg
54
Price explodes up left side for TD vs. USC
oly_swm200im_worldaqv3_251018.jpg
06:10
Casas races to ‘emphatic’ men’s 200m IM win
oly_sww100bk_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:38
Smith ties own world record to win 100m backstroke
nbc_cfb_notredamefirsttd_251018.jpg
49
Love evens things up for Notre Dame against USC
oly_sww200f_worldaq_251018.jpg
07:06
O’Callaghan surges for 200m free WR at Westmont
nbc_cfb_uscfirstrd_251018.jpg
01:05
McRee gets vertical for USC’s first TD vs. ND
nbc_cfb_mendozacomp_251018.jpg
08:23
Highlights: Mendoza carves up vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd_251018.jpg
01:38
Allen scores after PSU’s one-handed INT
nbc_cfb_indianamsu_251018.jpg
08:49
Highlights: Indiana dominates Michigan State
nbc_cfb_cigint_251018.jpg
53
Cignetti reflects on ‘good win’ vs. Michigan State
nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
38
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_Cfb_indtd4_251018.jpg
45
Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
01:18
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
01:30
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
nbc_fnia_bijanintclip_251018.jpg
02:50
Robinson on playing with Penix, playing for Morris
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
33
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
02:12
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown
nbc_pl_plupdate_251018.jpg
20:47
PL Update: Chelsea force Forest’s hand with Ange
nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
01:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
01:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
02:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham