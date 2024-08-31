 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2024 - Round Three
Jin Young Ko grabs lead after Haeran Ryu collapses in Round 3 of FM Championship
osu.jpg
Freshman Jeremiah Smith makes 2 TD catches, No. 2 Ohio State beats Akron 52-6 in opener
michigan_wvu.jpg
Drew Allar throws for 3 TDs and No. 8 Penn State beats West Virginia 34-12 in lightning-delayed opener

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theegalaint_240831.jpg
Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself
nbc_indy_nxt_milwaukee_240831.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at Milwaukee Mile
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_240831.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2024 - Round Three
Jin Young Ko grabs lead after Haeran Ryu collapses in Round 3 of FM Championship
osu.jpg
Freshman Jeremiah Smith makes 2 TD catches, No. 2 Ohio State beats Akron 52-6 in opener
michigan_wvu.jpg
Drew Allar throws for 3 TDs and No. 8 Penn State beats West Virginia 34-12 in lightning-delayed opener

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theegalaint_240831.jpg
Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself
nbc_indy_nxt_milwaukee_240831.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at Milwaukee Mile
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_240831.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Creed: 'Hurts when they get away like that'

August 31, 2024 05:40 PM
A disappointed Sheldon Creed reacts to his tough overtime loss in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_240831.jpg
15:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custer_240831.jpg
1:07
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240831.jpg
1:28
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish ‘wild, for sure’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creed_240831.jpg
1:13
Creed: ‘Hurts when they get away like that’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_burtoninterview_240831.jpg
4:15
Burton: ‘All we need is a chance’ in Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsdarlgtn_240831.jpg
9:55
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_darlington_240830.jpg
1:43
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
Now Playing
nbc_nas_darlingtonprev_240829.jpg
2:16
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_airbornecars_240828.jpg
1:10
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_burtonwin_240828.jpg
3:59
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
13:31
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupstage2_3and47v2_240825.jpg
8:33
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
9:33
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
19:19
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
0:36
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buschintrv_240824.jpg
1:25
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_burtonintrv_240824.jpg
1:59
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_finish_240824.jpg
2:03
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_berrycrash_240824.jpg
3:01
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_240824.jpg
3:26
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_backstretchbigone_240824.jpg
1:48
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezfire_240824.jpg
2:28
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinityhl_240823.jpg
17:40
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
0:51
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
2:05
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
1:28
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
Now Playing
anotha_wreck_copy.jpg
3:27
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Now Playing
big_xfin_wreck_copy.jpg
4:42
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinity_lap1crash_240823.jpg
4:39
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
Now Playing
McDowell.jpg
10:30
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Now Playing