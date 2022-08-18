 Skip navigation
Top News

nbcs_edge_6-27wouldyourather_230627.jpg
Through first half of 2023, MLB is having one of its best seasons in history
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_230612.jpg
Hometown Hopefuls: Lydia Jacoby, Alaska
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Madison Chock/Evan Bates, Ilia Malinin headline figure skating Grand Prix assignments

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230628_1920x1080_2238755907977.jpg
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_nas_harvickwins2007daytona500_230628.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Harvick wins 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Watkins Glen Cup race has international flair
August 18, 2022 01:04 PM
Seven different countries will be represented during the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, the most in series history, and will feature Kimi Raikkonen, Daniil Kvyat, Loris Hezemans, Mike Rockenfeller, and Kyle Tilley.
nbc_nas_harvickwins2007daytona500_230628.jpg
1:58
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Harvick wins 500
nbc_nas_podchicagopreview_230626.jpg
4:29
NASCAR to take on new Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
2:16
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing
nbc_nas_podchastain_230626.jpg
9:42
Inside Chastain’s thrilling NASCAR Cup victory
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230626.jpg
7:59
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Nashville Cup
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
3:18
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
5:34
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
1:46
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
nbc_nas_elliott_230625.jpg
2:02
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
nbc_nas_cupnashville_230625.jpg
15:34
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
nbc_nas_truex_230625.jpg
1:20
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
nbc_nas_hamlin_230625.jpg
1:29
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
nbc_nas_chastain_230625.jpg
3:41
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
nbc_nas_lastlapcelebration_230625.jpg
4:43
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
3:51
Blaney suffers hard front-end impact at Nashville
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_230625.jpg
2:00
Reddick loses tire, dives to pit road
nbc_nas_xfinitynashville_230524.jpg
14:58
Highlights: Allmendinger wins Xfinity at Nashville
nbc_nas_herbst_230624.jpg
1:19
Herbst discouraged despite runner-up finish
nbc_nas_xfinityfinish_230624.jpg
2:44
Allmendinger wins Tennessee Lottery 250 in OT
nbc_nas_allmendinger_230624.jpg
1:51
Allmendinger proves doubters wrong at Nashville
nbc_nas_berryinterview_230624.jpg
3:04
Berry ‘hungry’ to win in Cup Series with SHR
nbc_nas_cupnashqual_230624.jpg
9:43
Highlights: Chastain on Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
1:19
Chastain captures first Cup pole of career
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_230624.jpg
1:28
Suarez crashes during final round of qualifying
nbc_nas_xfinitynashquals_230624.jpg
6:12
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_custerpole_230624.jpg
1:08
Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_nashvilletrucksehl_230623.jpg
9:01
Highlights: Hocevar wins Truck race at Nashville
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_nashville_230623.jpg
1:14
NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Nashville
nbc_nas_arcasonoma_230618.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Preece wins ARCA West race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_whelenseekonkehl_230617.jpg
10:50
Hirschman wins Whelen Modified Seekonk 150
