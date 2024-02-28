Johnson's fantasy value growing in Young's absence

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner in military appreciation livery.JPG
Austin Forkner emotionally updates fans on condition, future after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner in military appreciation livery.JPG
Austin Forkner emotionally updates fans on condition, future after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Johnson's fantasy value growing in Young's absence

February 28, 2024 04:50 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the players who are helping to fill the shoes of injured Trae Young in Atlanta, including Jalen Johnson.
Up Next
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
4:11
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
0:59
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrismannixintv_240228.jpg
13:30
How should NBA improve the All-Star game?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_montywilliams_240227.jpg
5:37
Williams frustrated over non-call in Pistons loss
Now Playing
nba_yahoo_thompson_240226.jpg
0:43
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise
Now Playing
nba_yahoo_coulibaly_240226.jpg
0:46
Keep Wizards’ Coulibaly on fantasy radars
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jones_240226.jpg
0:50
Pelicans’ Jones continues to make positive strides
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_allen_240226.jpg
0:39
Suns’ Allen among fantasy’s most improved players
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_wemby_240226.jpg
0:58
What makes Wembanyama such a unique fantasy option
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_porter_240226.jpg
0:50
MPJ’s improved rebounding paying off in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_herbjonesbuycanidate_240221.jpg
2:36
Can Jones maintain top-75 fantasy value?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_vaughnfiredreax_240221.jpg
2:59
How does Vaughn firing impact Nets in fantasy?
Now Playing