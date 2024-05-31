 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
Motocross Results Hangtown
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 2 in Hangtown: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_240531.jpg
Tannenbaum: Love’s ceiling is ‘limitless’
nbc_ten_swiatekbouzkova_240531.jpg
Highlights: Birthday girl Swiatek tops Bouzkova
nbc_golf_minjeeleeintv_240531.jpg
Lee ‘feels pretty good’ after Women’s Open Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
Motocross Results Hangtown
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 2 in Hangtown: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_240531.jpg
Tannenbaum: Love’s ceiling is ‘limitless’
nbc_ten_swiatekbouzkova_240531.jpg
Highlights: Birthday girl Swiatek tops Bouzkova
nbc_golf_minjeeleeintv_240531.jpg
Lee ‘feels pretty good’ after Women’s Open Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Salley picks prime Bird over prime James

May 31, 2024 02:30 PM
Former Detroit Piston John Salley joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the upcoming NBA Finals, and explains why he'd pick Larry Bird over LeBron James in their primes.
Up Next
nbc_dps_mavseliminatewolves_240531.jpg
10:05
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
Now Playing
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240530.jpg
20:23
Will LeBron end his career with the Lakers?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
3:42
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
3:28
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
4:06
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_240529.jpg
13:42
How long can Timberwolves cling to ‘false hope’?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timberwolvesmavericksgame4recap_240529.jpg
6:40
Odds Timberwolves win series vs. Mavericks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bronnydraft_240529.jpg
9:02
Is Bronny to the Lakers a foregone conclusion?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240528.jpg
21:15
Boston Celtics’ chemistry is at an ‘all-time high’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_240528.jpg
9:33
Remembering Walton, a ‘wonderful human being’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lukakyriebestbackcourtduo_240528.jpg
7:46
Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240524.jpg
1:42
Lunch Money: Under on Mavs’ team total a solid bet
Now Playing