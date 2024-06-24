Watch Now
Lakers rolling the dice with Reddick hire
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson look at the Lakers hiring J.J. Reddick to be their head coach and how that may affect the roster moving forward.
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson evaluate how the presence of the Olympics and nagging injuries will impact Luka Doncic as he prepares for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Potential moves at the NBA Draft
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson talk about the NBA Draft and some moves that may be made from the teams at the top of the order.
Fantasy options on the Celtics bench in 2024-2025
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson talk about the Boston Celtics bench and who fantasy managers should be targeting next season.
Woike: Lakers need to ‘maximize’ the Lebron years
Los Angeles Times beat writer Dan Woike joins Dan Patrick to discuss the current status of the Los Angeles Lakers amid coaching changes and the start of the NBA offseason.
Redick needs right supporting cast to succeed
Dan Patrick discusses his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers signing JJ Redick as their next head coach and who they could add to the coaching staff.
Could Mavs be perfect fit for Bronny and LeBron?
Dan Patrick has an idea to get LeBron James, Bronny James, Rich Paul and Kyrie Irving what they all want by teaming up in Dallas. He explains how they could pull it off, and why.
Mad Dog: Bronny ‘wouldn’t even play at UConn’
Sirius XM's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss where the 2023-24 NBA champion Boston Celtics rank among some of the greatest teams of all time, Bronny James' draft status and more.
Crawford recaps training Wembanyama, NBA Playoffs
Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest NBA buzz, including his workout session with Victor Wembanyama, what the offseason could hold for Luka Doncic and more.
Pistons reportedly fire Williams after one season
Dan Patrick reacts to the Detroit Pistons reportedly firing Monty Williams, discussing how the team still owes the coach $65 million over the next five years after a messy 14-68 season.
Report: Siakam, Pacers to sign $189.5M max deal
The Dan Patrick Show crew weighs in on reports that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, 30, plans on signing a four-year $189.5 million maximum contract with the Indiana Pacers.
Breen: It was ‘satisfying’ watching Celtics title
Mike Breen joins Dan Patrick to talk about watching the Celtics win the NBA Championship after going through their growing pains.