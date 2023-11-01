Watch Now
Why Booker injury could be 'concerning' in fantasy
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss Devin Booker's injury status and which Phoenix Suns players could serve as strong replacements and waiver wire pickups.
Pistons’ Duren a prime fantasy sell-high candidate
The Rotoworld Basketball Show dives into Jalen Duren's hot start to the season and debates whether his impressive start is a reason for fantasy managers to sell high on him.
Clippers ‘tripling down on present’ with Harden
Chris Mannix joins Dan Patrick to discuss the James Harden trade, how the Philadelphia 76ers can keep Joel Embiid happy and how the Los Angeles Clippers now stack up in the NBA's Western Conference.
What Harden trade means for Clippers, 76ers
The Dan Patrick Show react to the 76ers trading James Harden to the Clippers, discussing how this affects Joel Embiid and if Los Angeles can 'keep everybody happy' in hopes of pursuing an NBA title.
Strus providing top-20 fantasy basketball value
Vaughn Dalzell advises to "go and add" Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, whose shooting ability is giving him top-20 per-game production in fantasy basketball.
Value in Nets rotation gives Thomas fantasy value
Guard Cam Thomas' exact role might be a question mark moving forward, but his value in the Brooklyn Nets' rotation makes him an enticing fantasy basketball option.
Sell high on Pistons center Duren in fantasy?
Jalen Duren was a popular breakout pick this season, and the Detroit Pistons center is making good on those predictions. But Vaughn Dalzell thinks his fantasy production may cool off, making now a good time to sell high.
Melton emerging in fantasy amid 76ers’ Harden saga
The James Harden saga continues to hover over the Philadelphia 76ers early in the season, but Vaughn Dalzell points out that De'Anthony Melton has emerged in his absence.
Murray’s aggression helps fantasy basketball stock
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is playing with increased aggression recently, which bolsters his fantasy basketball stock.
Hawks’ Johnson worth a fantasy roster spot
Whether he starts or comes off the bench moving forward, the Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson is worth a fantasy basketball roster spot, says Vaughn Dalzell.
Haynes: Bucks now have a ‘closer’ in Lillard
Chris Haynes joins Dan Patrick to discuss James Harden's saga with the Philadelphia 76ers, Damian Lillard's impact on the Milwaukee Bucks and why Victor Wembanyama is already the 'runaway' Rookie of the Year.
Can Hall of Famers have ‘disappointing’ careers?
Dan Patrick debates whether or not Hall of Famers across sports can be considered disappointments.