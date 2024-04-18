Watch Now
Williamson's injury raises long-term questions
Dan Patrick talks with Adam Lefkoe about the wide-ranging implications for the Pelicans after Zion Williamson's hamstring injury, what's next for Golden State after its play-in loss and more.
NBA ‘sets a precedent’ with Porter’s lifetime ban
Veteran sports betting reporter David Purdum joins Dan Patrick to dissect the fallout from the NBA's decision to ban Jontay Porter for life after violating gambling rules.
After Porter ban, is NBA gambling policy working?
Dan Patrick and co. react to Jontay Porter's ban from the NBA for betting and discuss whether the league's gambling policy is working as intended.
Is this the ‘end of the road’ for the Warriors?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss the future of the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson's contract and why they need to focus on younger players.
Expect Kings to ‘come out hot’ vs. Pelicans
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew break down the Kings vs. Pelicans matchup in the NBA Play-In Tournament, predicting the atmosphere and pace of play in the pivotal matchup.
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
Anthony Slater joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain why the Golden State Warriors don't need to make any big splashes and should stick with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Steve Kerr.
Should LA have tanked the game vs. New Orleans?
The Dan Patrick Show dispute the rumors that the Lakers should've tanked the game against the Pelicans in order to avoid the Nuggets, if Los Angeles have a chance against Denver and more.
Is Warriors dynasty over and did it end abruptly?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Golden State Warriors' season-ending loss, Stephen Curry's future with the team and more.
Reflecting on Warriors core amid trade rumors
The Dan Patrick show highlights the stickability of the Golden State Warriors despite trade rumors of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Jokic, Doncic and the star-studded NBA MVP race
Tim Legler joins Dan Patrick to break down the NBA Most Valuable Player race, explaining why Nikola Jokic will likely win his third MVP award despite impressive seasons from Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Patrick: Jokic ‘is the best player in the game’
The Dan Patrick show discusses how despite contrary belief, the unstoppable Nikola Jokic deserves his third MVP award in four years.
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
Raphielle Johnson, Dan Titus and Noah Rubin discuss way-too-early fantasy basketball dynasty drafts, explaining why Victor Wembanyama is "the guy" in these leagues and how Jalen Johnson has the chance to get even better.