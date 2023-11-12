 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Ogletree locks up Int’l Series’ money title, LIV return
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
‘He’s moving stuff!’ Contentious rules situation marks HKO finish
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
UPDATED Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoal1_231112.jpg
Silva equalizes for Chelsea against Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Ogletree locks up Int’l Series’ money title, LIV return
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
‘He’s moving stuff!’ Contentious rules situation marks HKO finish
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
UPDATED Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoal1_231112.jpg
Silva equalizes for Chelsea against Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Ohio State

November 12, 2023 12:05 PM
Patrick Moynihan scored two goals as Notre Dame shut out Ohio State, sweeping the Buckeyes at home and improving to 6-3-2 on the season.