McCord 'kept battling' in gritty win over Irish

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame
One play, one second, one inch between Notre Dame and an upset of No. 6 Ohio State
NCAA Football: Maryland at Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa, defense lead Maryland to a 31-9 road victory over reeling Michigan State
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Hunter Lawrence starts.jpg
Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstryandayint_230923.jpg
Day: Ohio ‘against the world’ after topping Irish
nbc_cfb_osuwalkofftd_230923.jpg
Trayanum nabs game-winning TD as OSU walks it off
nbc_cfb_ndflorestd_230923.jpg
Hartman finds wide-open Flores for go-ahead TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame
One play, one second, one inch between Notre Dame and an upset of No. 6 Ohio State
NCAA Football: Maryland at Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa, defense lead Maryland to a 31-9 road victory over reeling Michigan State
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Hunter Lawrence starts.jpg
Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstryandayint_230923.jpg
Day: Ohio ‘against the world’ after topping Irish
nbc_cfb_osuwalkofftd_230923.jpg
Trayanum nabs game-winning TD as OSU walks it off
nbc_cfb_ndflorestd_230923.jpg
Hartman finds wide-open Flores for go-ahead TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCord 'kept battling' in gritty win over Irish

September 23, 2023 10:58 PM
Ohio State QB Kyle McCord reflects on the team's physical, exciting win over Notre Dame in South Bend and what he was thinking as he led the Buckeyes on a game-winning drive.