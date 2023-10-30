 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Iowa
Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at end of the season, interim AD says
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
nbc_pft_pftpmtradedeadline_231025.jpg
2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Date, time, terms and key information

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_saleh_231030.jpg
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
nbc_bfa_hopkins_231030.jpg
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
nbc_smith_tradedeadline_231030.jpg
Teams that must be aggressive at trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Iowa
Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at end of the season, interim AD says
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
nbc_pft_pftpmtradedeadline_231025.jpg
2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Date, time, terms and key information

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_saleh_231030.jpg
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
nbc_bfa_hopkins_231030.jpg
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
nbc_smith_tradedeadline_231030.jpg
Teams that must be aggressive at trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Are Broncos taking right approach with Wilson?

October 30, 2023 02:13 PM
Dan Patrick discusses Sean Payton's use of Russell Wilson and questions if the Denver Broncos should let the nine-time Pro Bowler throw more passes.
Up Next
nbc_dps_peterkinginterview_231030.jpg
12:30
King: Burrow ‘looks as good as he ever has’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231030.jpg
3:52
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231030.jpg
6:55
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231030.jpg
3:52
Jacobs’ Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuryreport_231030.jpg
3:21
How Cousins’ injury impacts the fantasy landscape
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_indno_231030.jpg
14:58
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_phiwsh_231030.jpg
11:20
What is Sam Howell’s fantasy potential?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglescommanders_231030.jpg
6:26
PHI mistakes ‘don’t matter’ with so much firepower
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantsjets_231030.jpg
4:49
Unpacking an ‘ugly’ Jets-Giants Week 8 matchup
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearschargers_231030.jpg
2:39
Chargers ‘outclassed’ Bears in dominant win on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week8superlatives_231030.jpg
15:52
Week 8 superlatives: Titans’ future is now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramscowboys_231030.jpg
5:16
Cowboys are the ‘ultimate momentum team’ in NFL
Now Playing